China backs Bangladesh's bid to join BRICS: Minister Liu Jianchao

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Central Committee Liu Jianchao has informed Bangladesh that China is in favour of expansion of the BRICS and they will strongly support Bangladesh to be a partner country.

He also assured that China will positively consider allowing "Duty Free Quota Free" (DFQF) facilities to Bangladesh beyond 2026.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday, the Chinese minister also assured Bangladesh of continued Chinese support to a durable solution of the Rohingya crisis through repatriation.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the increased party-level engagements between Bangladesh Awami League and the Communist Party of China.

While thanking the Chinese government for allowing DFQF market access of 98% Bangladeshi products into the Chinese market, Hasan requested China to continue the DFQF access beyond 2026 when Bangladesh will graduate from the LDC status.

He also emphasised more exports from Bangladesh, especially pharmaceuticals, ceramics, leather, agricultural products (mango, etc) to China to reduce the trade imbalance.

The foreign minister also insisted on the early completion of the Chinese EPZ in Anwara, Chattogram.

He also showed interest in the construction of a second tunnel under the Karnaphuli river since the first tunnel under Chinese assistance has been completed successfully.

Mentioning the last meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, Hasan requested Chinese support for Bangladesh to become a partner country of BRICS.

He appreciated China's continued support for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas and a durable political solution to this protracted crisis.

Hasan mentioned the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to China early next month, during which PM Hasina is looking forward to meeting President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss issues of mutual interests and take the relationship to a new height.

The Chinese minister, who also served in the Chinese Foreign Ministry for more than 30 years, informed that it was his first visit to Bangladesh and he was overwhelmed by the dynamism and tremendous prospects of Bangladesh with its hard working spirit.

He remarked that Bangladesh is on the right path of prosperity and development, and China is happy to be the development partner of Bangladesh.

He expressed his satisfaction at the progress of the Padma Bridge rail link project being developed under Chinese assistance.

Both the ministers expressed hope for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's successful visit to China next month.