China assures continued medical support to Bangladesh

Providing emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh, China today said it will continue to provide assistance within its capacity based on the needs of Bangladesh.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today joined senior officials of the Bangladeshi government as China handed over emergency medical supplies to Bangladesh.

Md Saidur Rahman, secretary to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Prof Dr Md Abu Jafor, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS); and Mohammad Nashir Uddin, director of the National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery, attended the event.

The medical supplies include more than 2,000 items of essential medicines and surgical instruments, which were supplied by the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Province and the Wuhan Third Hospital of China.

The handover of materials is also part of the emergency medical assistance provided by the Chinese government to the Bangladesh side in rescuing the injured from the aircraft crash accident, said the Chinese embassy in Dhaka.