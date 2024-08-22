Chief adviser, USAID chief hold talks

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has spoken with the head of the United States international aid program, according to a US statement, his highest-level call with a US official since taking office.

They discussed several issues including good governance and human rights and economy, said USAID Acting Spokesperson Shejal Pulivarti in a statement today.

"Administrator Power underscored USAID's long-standing partnership with the Bangladeshi people and recognised Dr Yunus for his leadership at a critical juncture for Bangladesh," the statement added.

Yunus and Samantha Power discussed ways in which the US agency "might best support the interim government" on human rights, governance and economic issues, the statement added.

"Administrator Power also emphasized the need to protect vulnerable refugees and enable the work of humanitarian partners providing critical support," Pulivarti said.