Chief adviser seeks increased cooperation from Spain

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged Spain to increase trade and investment in Bangladesh to help the country in its economic recovery after years of plunder.

He made the call while the Spanish Ambassador to Bangladesh, Gabriel Sistiaga, visited him at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The ambassador wanted to know if Spain can support Bangladesh's interim government in any way in its reform initiatives using its own experience.

The chief adviser thanked Spain for its offer and said that Bangladesh would welcome any support from the country in reforms that the interim government was trying to make in some of the vital areas.

The chief adviser also underlined the areas of cooperation, investment in the healthcare sector, and infrastructural development for Bangladesh Railway.

"Spain can support us in many ways. It can bring more investment here and expand imports of our garment products," Yunus told the ambassador.

"Also getting some support from Spain in our development sector will help," he said.

The chief adviser noted that currently some 60,000 Bangladeshis are working in Spain.

He urged the country to hire more wage earners from Bangladesh, both in technical and non-technical sectors.

Ambassador Sistiaga handed Yunus a letter from Spanish President of the Government Pedro Sanchez congratulating him on assuming the role of the head of Bangladesh's Interim Government.

He also conveyed Spanish President of the Government's invitation to the chief adviser to visit Spain during the International Conference on Financing for Development to be held in the country from June 30 to July 3, 2025.

The chief adviser requested the ambassador to convey his greetings to Queen Sofía of Spain and recalled his fond memories with her during her several visits to Bangladesh.

He also invited her to visit Bangladesh again.