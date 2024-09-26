CGI event in NY: Mahfuj Alam refers to third youth as 'intruder'

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam has spoken about the third youth sharing the stage with them at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 meeting in New York, identifying him as an "intruder".

"Apologies to the leaders, coordinators, and fighters of the movement and mass uprising. I couldn't deter him from the treacherous act of sabotage," Mahfuj wrote on his verified Facebook account about the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) event.

He said the person at the event was an "intruder and a dishonest person".

The third youth, besides Mahfuj and Tithi, joined the CGI event in his own capacity.

"We, including the members of the delegation there, didn't know about his presence and intention. He didn't con

tact anyone from the delegation," Mahfuj Alam said.

"When Sir [Prof Yunus] called us up on the stage, he stood hastily and ran towards the stage before us. I couldn't resist that guy from going on at stage, though I was suspicious. Again, I was helpless among world leaders and dignitaries," Mahfuj wrote.

It seems that, it was a "pre-designed act of sabotage...," he added.

Mahfuj said they will be very cautious about the representation of the mass uprising in the coming days.

At the CGI event, Prof Yunus introduced Mahfuj Alam as the "person behind the July-August revolution."

Prof Yunus sought support for them to implement their dreams of building a new Bangladesh.

"Please help them, support them, so that their dreams come true. This is the responsibility we take together," Prof Yunus said, taking three youngsters on the stage including Mahfuj Alam and Brac University student Aysha Siddiqua Tithi amid rounds of applause from the floor.

The chief adviser shared the stage with former US President Bill Clinton at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 meeting in New York on Tuesday afternoon (NY time).