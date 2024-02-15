Cases against Yunus may represent misuse of laws: US

The cases against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus may represent misuse of the labour laws to harass and intimidate him, a US State Department spokesperson said.

Matthew Miller, during a briefing on Monday, said this when a journalist asked him about his perspectives on the intrusion of at least 20 unidentified individuals into at least two offices at the Grameen Telecom building in Dhaka's Mirpur.

"Regarding the multiple criminal cases filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus, we note that the labour case was tried with unusual speed," Miller said adding that the Anti-corruption Commission of Bangladesh has also approved a charge sheet allowing additional cases.

"We share the concerns voiced by other international observers that these cases may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour laws to harass and intimidate Dr Yunus."

"We worry that the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade future foreign direct investment," Miller said.

"We encourage the Bangladeshi Government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus," he added.