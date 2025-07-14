Canada for signing FIPA with Bangladesh to boost investment

Canada wants to sign Foreign Investment Protection Agreement (FIPA), saying that it would play a critical role in boosting confidence among Canadian investors for investing in Bangladesh.

Canada's Assistant Deputy Minister (ADM) for Indo-Pacific Branch Weldon Epp said this while paying a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

This marks Epp's first ever visit to Bangladesh manifesting Canada's growing relations with Bangladesh, according to a statement of the foreign ministry.

Both sides expressed optimism about the ongoing technical discussions on a FIPA and the possibility of initiating dialogue on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the near future.

The meeting focused on enhancing partnership between the two friendly countries across multiple areas including trade, investment, development cooperation, and people-to-people connections.

During the meeting, Epp labelled Bangladesh as a long-standing and reliable partner while the Foreign Secretary briefed him on the ongoing and potential areas of cooperation.

The visiting Canadian minister highlighted the people-to-people connections and vibrant role of the Bangladeshi diaspora in Canada and how this forms a major component in the relations of the two countries.

On this note, Foreign Secretary Asad Al Siam stressed the need for simplifying the student visa application process to facilitate educational exchange and skills development.

Epp highly praised the generous humanitarian support of Bangladesh for the forcibly displaced Rohingyas and assured that Canada would continue its support in this regard.

Both sides emphasised to deepen and broaden Indo-Pacific engagements for shared prosperity.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitments to a robust and forward-looking partnership on shared priorities in the coming days.