Canada FM urged to help form UN-led mechanism to probe Bangladesh atrocities

Human rights bodies, academics, lawyers and civil society leaders in Canada have written an open letter to Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, seeking her support for establishing an independent international investigative mechanism under the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the atrocities committed in Bangladesh.

They said it is urgent for such a mechanism to investigate the unlawful killings, detention, torture and other serious human rights violations that have taken place in Bangladesh for decades.

Canada, which actively participates on the Human Rights Council as a non-member, was instrumental in the establishment of the council.

Human Rights Watch posted the open letter on its website this Wednesday.

The letter said at least 600 people, including protesting students, bystanders, journalists and members of the security force, were killed in Bangladesh between July 16 and August 11 this year. UNICEF has reported that 65 of those killed were children.

HRW also documented more than 350 unlawful killings by Rab between March 2004 and December 2006 under the leadership of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Nearly 2,600 people have been subjected to extrajudicial executions by security forces between 2009 and 2022. Also, 600 people were subjected to enforced disappearances under the leadership of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"A resolution at the UN Human Rights Council will strengthen the mandate and increase the scope and capacity of the UN-led investigation," the letter said.

The letter also said that Canada is well-placed to work with other countries, to demand that there be accountability for what transpired in Bangladesh.

"It is vital to do so now, while the potential for a new path forward, grounded in human rights and justice, lies before the country," the letter stated.

The signatories to the letter include Amnesty International Canada, Human Rights Watch, Centre for Law and Democracy, Justice for All Canada, Alex Neve, Senior Fellow, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa, among others.