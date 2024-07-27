Diplomacy
British MP Rupa Huq questions situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh-origin British MP Rupa Huq has raised a question in the UK parliament on the current situation in Bangladesh.

Addressing  the parliament on Thursday, she wanted to know the UK government's stand on  the Bangladesh situation from Leader of the House of Commons Lucy  Powell, given the recent protests and violence centring quota in  government jobs.

She said the deaths of students and  protesters ran three figures. Due to the countrywide internet shutdown,  she said they could not know much about what is going on in the country.

She sought an urgent government statement on UK's position about  Bangladesh's situation saying, "We have a historic unique role in this  situation."

In response, Lucy Powell said the UK is deeply  concerned about the violence in Bangladesh in recent days and said the loss of life is unacceptable.

"The right to protest must be  restored and access to the internet should also be restored. We  urge all sides to have restraint in this regard," she said.

She said the foreign secretary and foreign office ministers would update the House.

