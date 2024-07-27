British MP Rupa Huq questions situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh-origin British MP Rupa Huq has raised a question in the UK parliament on the current situation in Bangladesh.

Addressing the parliament on Thursday, she wanted to know the UK government's stand on the Bangladesh situation from Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell, given the recent protests and violence centring quota in government jobs.

She said the deaths of students and protesters ran three figures. Due to the countrywide internet shutdown, she said they could not know much about what is going on in the country.

She sought an urgent government statement on UK's position about Bangladesh's situation saying, "We have a historic unique role in this situation."

In response, Lucy Powell said the UK is deeply concerned about the violence in Bangladesh in recent days and said the loss of life is unacceptable.

"The right to protest must be restored and access to the internet should also be restored. We urge all sides to have restraint in this regard," she said.

She said the foreign secretary and foreign office ministers would update the House.