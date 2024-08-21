British envoy meets Yunus

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today met interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was held at state guesthouse Jamuna.

The chief adviser's Special Assistant Ali Imam Majumder, Principal Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Lamiya Morshed and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, among others, were present.

Sarah Cooke recently met Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md Touhid Hossain and said the interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order in Bangladesh, ensure accountability and chart the pathway to an inclusive, prosperous and democratic future.