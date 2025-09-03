Diplomacy
Star Online Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:19 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 10:07 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy
Diplomacy

Brent Christensen nominated as next US ambassador to Bangladesh

Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:19 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 10:07 AM
Star Online Report
Wed Sep 3, 2025 09:19 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 10:07 AM
Brent Christensen. Photo: Collected

US President Donald Trump has nominated Brent Christensen, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, to serve as the next United States ambassador to Bangladesh.

Brent Christensen, hailing from Virginia and holding the class of Counselor, has been chosen to assume the role of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, according to a White House statement announcing a series of nominations sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In addition to Christensen's nomination, the White House put forward several other key diplomatic appointments. Tammy Bruce of California has been nominated as the Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and will also serve concurrently in the Security Council of the UN.

Sergio Gor of Florida has been named for the post of US ambassador to India, Stephanie Hallett of Florida has been nominated for Bahrain, and William Long of Missouri for Iceland. James Holtsnider of Iowa has been proposed as ambassador to Jordan.

The nominations also include several judicial appointments: Robert P Chamberlin for the Northern District of Mississippi, Edmund G LaCour Jr for the Northern District of Alabama, and Jennifer Lee Mascott for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, among others.

The appointments will take effect upon Senate confirmation.

Related topic:
US ambassadorUS Ambassador to Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

N Korea rejects links to US envoy attacker

10y ago
Bangladesh election 2023

US watching processes to free, fair polls

2y ago

Expectations from the new US ambassador to Bangladesh

3y ago
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina

How we approach criticism can make a huge difference

2y ago

US envoy for free expression, political dialogue

10y ago
|মতামত

দক্ষিণ সীমান্তে বাড়তি অনিশ্চয়তা

বাংলাদেশ তার রোহিঙ্গা নীতি-কৌশল নিয়ে পুনর্ভাবনা করবে কি না?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্রেন্ট ক্রিস্টেনসেন বাংলাদেশে পরবর্তী মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত মনোনীত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে