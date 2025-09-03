Brent Christensen nominated as next US ambassador to Bangladesh

US President Donald Trump has nominated Brent Christensen, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, to serve as the next United States ambassador to Bangladesh.

Brent Christensen, hailing from Virginia and holding the class of Counselor, has been chosen to assume the role of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, according to a White House statement announcing a series of nominations sent to the Senate for confirmation.

In addition to Christensen's nomination, the White House put forward several other key diplomatic appointments. Tammy Bruce of California has been nominated as the Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and will also serve concurrently in the Security Council of the UN.

Sergio Gor of Florida has been named for the post of US ambassador to India, Stephanie Hallett of Florida has been nominated for Bahrain, and William Long of Missouri for Iceland. James Holtsnider of Iowa has been proposed as ambassador to Jordan.

The nominations also include several judicial appointments: Robert P Chamberlin for the Northern District of Mississippi, Edmund G LaCour Jr for the Northern District of Alabama, and Jennifer Lee Mascott for the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, among others.

The appointments will take effect upon Senate confirmation.