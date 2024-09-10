Border killings a barrier to good ties with India

Says foreign adviser

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday said border killings by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) remain an obstacle to good relations between Bangladesh and India.

"We definitely want good ties with India based on equity. It [bilateral relations] should be two-way, not one-sided…," he said in response to reporters' questions at the foreign ministry.

His remarks came after a teenage boy, Jayanta Kumar Singh, 14, was shot dead by BSF along the Kantivita border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila early yesterday, according to police.

Asked whether the foreign ministry would lodge a formal protest, the adviser said the ministry would act after receiving confirmation of the incident from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Earlier, on September 5, Dhaka had requested New Delhi to investigate all border killings, identify those responsible, and hold them accountable. The request followed the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl, Shwarna Das, who was shot dead by BSF on September 1 in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila.

According to the human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), 31 Bangladeshis have been killed by BSF in 2023, with 28 of them shot dead. Between 2009 and 2022, 563 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF.

"Such killings occurred even when the relationship was described as the golden chapter. There has been no change so far. This is unacceptable," Hossain said.

He emphasised that good relations between countries are not just about government-to-government ties. It also depends on the perception of people of those countries about each other, and border killings do not help in that regard.

Asked about media reports claiming President Mohammed Shahabuddin has a second home in Malaysia and a residency permit in Dubai, the adviser declined to comment, stating that the foreign ministry cannot act on speculation.

He, however, stated that the claims should be addressed by the relevant authorities.

Asked about the Rohingya crisis, Touhid said repatriation of the Myanmar citizens is not feasible at the moment due to ongoing clashes between the junta military and the Arakan Army in Myanmar's Rakhine State. Repatriation can only take place when conditions are stable, he added.

He also commented on the slow pace of third-country resettlement for Rohingya refugees. He mentioned that while there were initial hopes for the US to resettle 200,000 Rohingya over the past 10 years, progress has been slow, with only 2,500 resettled so far.

The government will expedite the approval process for those selected for resettlement, he said.