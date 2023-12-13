Boeing wants to sell planes to Bangladesh at lower prices

Says Momen

The US wants to sell Boeing planes to Bangladesh at lower prices, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, as Bangladesh plans to buy planes from the European aviation giant Airbus.

"The US made a proposal for buying aircraft from Boeing long ago, not before elections. They said if we buy Airbus aircraft, it may create problems. Also, Boeing then said it can provide us with aircraft at lower prices. This is good," he told journalists at the foreign ministry yesterday.

In May this year, Bangladesh signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK to buy 10 aircraft from Airbus. The government also made a commitment to France during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron this year.

"There are many countries that have fleets of both Boeing and Airbus. Currently, majority of Bangladesh's aircraft comes from Boeing. We want to diversify the fleet," Momen said.

He said Bangladesh signed the MoU for Airbus aircraft, but now there is a shortage of money.

The minister was asked about US Ambassador Peter Haas' recent meetings with the officials of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Biman Bangladesh and if there is any relation between trade with the US and sanctions.

Momen said the US officials have not spoken anything about sanctions, but such rumours were spread by the media.

He said making proposals about selling products to foreign countries is part of ambassadors' responsibility. Bangladeshi ambassadors do the same, but those of the developed countries do it more. "It is a request, not pressure. We don't mind it."

The minister said, "Our relations with the US are very sweet. I was in Ghana last week when a number of US representatives met me. They lauded us for our peacekeeping missions."

"I think we are looking forward to building a better and stronger relationship with the US in the days to come."

Momen said the US considers Bangladesh a friend and so puts forward advice.

"We accept the advice that we think is good for us, not the one that is impractical. They also don't worry about it."