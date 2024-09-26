Diplomacy
Blinken meets Yunus in New York

Photo: PID

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a hotel in New York.

They discussed issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Yunus had a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Biden and Yunus affirmed the close partnership between the US and Bangladesh, which is rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the US president welcomed further engagement between the two governments.

