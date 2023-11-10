Blinken, Austin meet Indian counterparts today

Indian defence and external affairs ministers will meet their US counterparts in New Delhi today to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Fifth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu will also be attending the meeting that is considered important for Bangladesh as it is a close neighbour of India, which is going to polls soon.

"The 2+2 will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties," according to a statement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The ministers will take the opportunity to progress the futuristic roadmap for the India-US partnership as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden, in their discussions in June and September this year, it said.

"Both sides will also take stock of contemporary regional issues and exchange views about shared priorities for augmenting cooperation in multilateral platforms, and through frameworks such as Quad," the statement said.

"During the 2+2 Dialogue, Lu will support Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin in advancing a wide range of issues, including defence and security, regional developments, emerging tech, and cooperation in clean energy and space," said the US State Department.