BIMSTEC Oct summit to add vigour to regional cooperation: secretary general

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, which is planned for October in Thailand this year, is expected to have significant outcomes including the signing of an agreement on maritime transport.

"I believe BIMSTEC has a bright future. All the members are truly committed to ensuring it becomes a success story," said Indra Mani Pandey, secretary general of BIMSTEC.

BIMSTEC, which adapted its charter on May 20 this year -- 27 years after the establishment of the regional body comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand -- has institutional mechanisms and policies on cooperation, but is yet to have notable practical cooperation.

At an interaction with the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the BIMSTEC Secretariat in the capital yesterday, Indra Mani Pandey said the upcoming summit would add new vigour to regional cooperation within BIMSTEC.

It will adopt a Bangkok Vision 2030, which will be an overarching kind of document and give direction to the organisation, he said.

Asked how the maritime transport agreement to be signed at the BIMSTEC summit would benefit the members, the secretary-general said they will share details once the member states sign the document.

"It will deal with every aspect of maritime connectivity," he said, adding that the bilateral and regional cooperation are being reinforced.

He said the member states want to see BIMSTEC succeed.

BIMSTEC wants to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development through identification and implementation of specific cooperation projects in the agreed areas.

It also wants to accelerate economic growth and social progress through joint endeavours in the spirit of equality and partnership, Indra Mani said.

He agreed that BIMSTEC and its activities are not well known to the people of the region and added that they would be incorporating various activities like sports, film exhibitions, music shows, media conclaves, etc among BIMSTEC countries.

Asked if BIMSTEC can take any effective role in addressing the Rohingya crisis that is affecting Bangladesh the most, he said the regional body is mandated to function on technical and economic cooperation only.