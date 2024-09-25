Biden welcomes further engagement between US and Bangladesh: White House

Muhammad Yunus and US President Joe Biden at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Chief Adviser's Press Wing

US President Joe Biden and Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus both affirmed the close partnership between the two countries, rooted in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties.

Biden welcomed further engagement between the two governments and offered continued US support as Bangladesh implements its new reform agenda, said a White House statement after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Biden also congratulate Yunus on his recent appointment as the head of the interim government.

Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government on August 8, three days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising against her Awami League government.