Biden expresses 'full support' to Yunus-led interim govt

US President Joe Biden today offered his country's full support to Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh.

The US president said this during his bilateral meeting with Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, according to a press note from the Chief Adviser's Office.

Yunus apprised him about how the students rose against the tyranny of the previous government and gave their lives to create the opportunity to rebuild Bangladesh, the press note said.

Yunus stressed that his government must succeed in rebuilding the country and would need US cooperation.

According to the press note, Biden said if the students could sacrifice so much for for their country, they too should do more.

Yunus gifted Biden a copy of the The Art of Triumph, a book on the graffiti drawn by the students and youth during the revolution.

Earlier, around 9:00am local time, the two leaders entered a conference room in the UN headquarters.

Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government on August 8, three days after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising.