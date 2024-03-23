Bhutanese king to arrive in Dhaka on Monday on four-day visit

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Monday on a four-day visit.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the Dr Rebeka Sultana are expected to receive the king at the airport.

The king is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:00am on Monday by a special flight, a senior official told UNB.

After a ceremony at the airport, the king will go to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On Monday afternoon, the Bhutanese King is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

The two sides are likely to sign a number of MoUs after the meeting.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud is expected to meet the king at his place of residence on the same day, before his meeting with the prime minister.

On Tuesday, the king will visit National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar along with the president and prime minister. There, he will attend a ceremony and later plant a sapling.

The king is also scheduled to visit Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

The king will hold a meeting with the president at 4:30pm at the Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

The president will host an iftar and dinner in honour of the king.

On Wednesday morning, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan and selected Bhutanese delegation members will leave Bangladesh for Bhutan by a special flight.

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Rehana and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will see them off at the airport.

The Bhutanese king is expected to visit the Padma Bridge and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj.

On Thursday, the king will visit Kurigram Special Economic Zone.

He will leave Bangladesh territory for Golakganj, Assam via Sonahat Land Port on Thursday afternoon.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping will see him off at the port.