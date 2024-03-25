Beijing for strengthening China-Bangladesh youth exchanges

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen today said his country is looking forward to further strengthening youth exchanges between China and Bangladesh in the days to come.

He said Beijing is keen to stimulate youth potential and inject new hope and positive energy into the future development of Bangladesh and China and the world at large.

The envoy was addressing at an event on "Ramadan Gathering with China" at the Chinese embassy in the capital.

Over 150 youth representatives from the Bangladesh government, political parties, military, universities, enterprises, media houses and foreign missions took part in the event.

The Chinese ambassador conveyed his best wishes to the audience for the sacred Ramadan.

He said that in recent years, Bangladesh has made progress in economic and social development, and the international community is optimistic about Bangladesh's development prospects.

"This achievement is inseparable from the active role played by 45 million Bangladeshi youth, who are full of vitality and innovative spirit, and are the backbone of promoting the construction of Smart Bangladesh and Sonar Bangla," he added.