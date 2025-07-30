Beijing open to trilateral setup with Dhaka, Islamabad

Says Chinese envoy Yao Wen

China is open to expanding the trilateral cooperation with Bangladesh and Pakistan for regional peace and development in South Asia, said Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, yesterday.

The stance comes as Bangladesh-Pakistan relations have recently improved, he said at the DCAB Talk, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association, Bangladesh at Jaitya Press Club.

"It is not exclusive -- the other countries can join. Some South Asian countries have expressed interest. We are open to expanding this cooperation," he said in response to a question as to why China took such initiative when Dhaka-Delhi relations remain strained.

China has many trilateral cooperation arrangements -- like China–India–Russia or China–Japan–Korea, Wen said.

"This format is not new -- the cooperation with Bangladesh and Pakistan is just the latest," he said, adding that the trilateral cooperation will not be directed against any third party.

On June 19, Bangladesh's then acting foreign secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of an exposition in Kunming.

Following the meeting, China also briefed diplomats from all South Asian countries about the achievements and the purpose of the trilateral discussions. There were no concerns expressed by any of these countries, Yao said.

Over the last year, China arranged tours for many political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat.

Asked about such engagements, he said China's interactions with the parties in the past decade were hindered. He, however, did not give reasons.

"We have a tradition of friendly exchanges with all major political parties. Recently, we have received high-level delegations from the BNP, and both sides expressed a strong desire to renew cooperation."

Asked about the polls, Yao said they hope to see a smooth, peaceful and broadly accepted election. However, it is for the Bangladeshi people and political parties to decide when the election will be held, he said.

On the US tariff, Yao said it is impossible for Bangladesh to decouple from China, especially in the textile and garment sector.

"In the current context, there is a general perception that Bangladesh needs to diversify its exports and enhance its economic competitiveness. China can help Bangladesh uplift its competitiveness and build industrial capacity, enabling Bangladesh to establish a stronger competitive edge."

On the crash of the Chinese-made F-7 aircraft in Dhaka, he said a technical expert team from China is expected to arrive in Dhaka soon in response to a request from Bangladesh.

China wants a comprehensive and impartial investigation, Yao said.

DCAB President AKM Moinuddin and General Secretary Arifuzzaman Mamun also spoke.