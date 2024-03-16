Behave responsibly in rescuing hijacked ship

Foreign minister urges all

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today urged all to behave in responsible ways from their respective position that will help overcome the issue regarding the rescue of both crew members and the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah.

"The issue needs to be looked at carefully by all. Our main goal is to free the sailors and the ship. So, if we all behave responsibly from our respective positions, it will be easier to overcome the situation," he said.

Those who hijacked the ship are watching what is being shown on the television channels of Bangladesh as there is an opportunity to watch all the televisions of Bangladesh through satellite, Hasan said.

"When this matter is over-emphasised, when the hijackers see the reaction of hostages' families, the hijackers become more and more rigid. This negative impact is happening," said the foreign minister.

Hasan said the government is working on this, and in the past, it was possible to free hijacked ship and crew members of the same company after 100 days through the joint efforts of all.

"We still hope that our concerted efforts will help bring the sailors and the ship back safely," he added.