Bangladeshis should decide on ‘future of their govt’

Says US state dept

The US State Department has said "the future of the Bangladeshi government should be determined by its people, full stop".

"Let me just say what I have said many times, which is [that] we support free and fair elections in Bangladesh," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular briefing in Washington on Monday.

He made the comment in response to a question about the US and Indian ministers' discussion on Bangladesh elections, during the 2+2 meeting in New Delhi on November 10.

Miller was also asked about US Assistant Secretary for Central and South Asia Donald Lu's November 13 letters to the three major political parties calling for dialogue without preconditions.

The letter was handed over when there is a deadlock over the polls-time administration. The Awami League wants the polls under the current government and the BNP is enforcing blockades demanding resignation of the government and polls under a caretaker government.

In response, Miller said, "So again, I welcome the attempts by various reporters to draw me into internal Bangladeshi political matters, and I'm going to continue to refrain from doing so.

"The United States does not take a side in Bangladeshi elections. We do not support one political party over the other. We support free and fair elections, period."