Bangladeshi teen shot dead by NY police: Hasan hopes US will take apt action

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said that the government hopes the US authorities will take appropriate action if the investigation finds New York Police Department officers guilty of "wrongfully" killing a Bangladesh youth.

"Consul general of Bangladesh in New York visited the home of Win Rozario, a Bangladeshi youth who was shot by the police, and met the family. Speaking to the family, it appears that there was no need for the police to open fire. It is very sad. We regret the incident and an investigation is underway," he told reporters.

NYPD officers fatally shot a youth in mental distress, wielding scissors, at his Queens home last Wednesday after he called 911. His family is now calling for justice over what they believe was a "wrongful killing".

After the meeting of central leaders of Awami League with leaders of Rangpur division at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, the foreign minister replied to questions from reporters.

Responding to a separate question, Hasan said efforts are underway to rescue MV Abdullah crew members and bring back the ship safely through communication with the Somali pirates.

"I hope it will be resolved through discussion very soon. All the Bangladeshi sailors are in the cabin. They are fine. The pirates are not torturing them," he said.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said that three military members of the rank of major, captain, and sergeant of Myanmar military have re-entered Bangladesh.

They are in the custody of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), he said.

All Myanmar military personnel who entered Bangladesh earlier, including the three, will be sent back by sea soon, the foreign minister said.