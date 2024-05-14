Bangladeshi fuchka is the best: Donald Lu

The US Embassy in Dhaka has shared a brief video appreciating the taste of Bangladeshi fuchka.

Visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu together with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas were seen in the video.

"Bangladeshi fuchka is the best," they were heard saying while tasting fuchka together.

"East or West, Fuchka is the best! Guess what's cooking! We teamed up with celebrity chef Rahima Sultana to create a fusion of flavors with Fuchka and Jhalmuri! Are you ready for this epic culinary adventure? Enjoy the sneak peak and stay tuned for the full video!," read a message tagged with the tiny video.

Lu arrived here on Tuesday morning to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" and to demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.