Bangladeshi embassy in Iran launches emergency hotline

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Iran has launched hotline numbers, asking Bangladeshis living in the country to contact for any emergencies, including for assistance to return home, as Israeli attacks continue.

The hotline numbers are +989908577368 and +989122065745, which are reachable via WhatsApp, according to a notice issued by the Bangladesh embassy today.

"So far, we have no reports of any casualties or injuries caused by the war in Iran," Mostofa Jamil Khan, director at the West Asia wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told The Daily Star.

The Bangladeshis there have been advised to take cautionary measures and not to move to places that could be possible targets by Israel, he said.

"We have earlier repatriated the Bangladeshis from the places like Lebanon and Libya. We will do the same if those living in Iran want to return home. We are asking them to contact and register with the embassy," Mostofa Jamil said.

According to an official of the Bangladesh embassy in Tehran, there are 672 Bangladeshis including students and patients in Iran.

Besides, an estimated 8,000-14,000 Bangladeshis live there with irregular status. Many use Iran as a transit to migrate to other countries.

The embassy first secretary Oalid Islam, who was on leave in Dhaka, has been asked to return to work in Tehran. Last night, Oalid was on the way to Tehran via Turkey.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Oalid asked the Bangladeshis in Iran not to go to the embassy premises as there are important installations of Iran close to the Bangladesh embassy in Tehran.

"We will soon let you know the location from where we will operate our activities," he said.