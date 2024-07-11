Bangladeshi delegation visits major Indian ports

A 13-member delegation from Bangladesh is on a six-day visit to five major ports on the eastern coast of India, including Chennai, Haldia, and Kolkata, to assess the infrastructure and commercial viability for the transshipment of export-import trade of the country through India.

The delegation, led by SM Mostafa Kamal, joint secretary to the shipping ministry, comprising of representatives from other key ministries and ports of Bangladesh visited ports in Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata and Haldia.

The objective of the Bangladeshi delegation's visit is to gain first-hand knowledge of technical feasibility, commercial viability and infrastructure facilities at Indian ports to assess their potential for the transhipment of Bangladeshi cargo.

Officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Ministry of Ports and Shipping And Waterways, Director General of Shipping and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs accompanied the visiting delegation.

The delegation held a "fruitful" discussion with chairmen of the ports in Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata Dock under Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port and Haldia Dock Complex, according to an official statement.

The probability of returning cargo from Bangladesh to Haldia/Kolkata using inland vessels on the India-Bangladesh Protocol route was also discussed during the delegation's visit to the multi-modal terminal at Haldia in West Bengal.

The Bangladeshi delegation identified several bottlenecks in exim trade using Indian ports.

In response, the Indian side agreed to provide a comprehensive data analysis and comparisons, demonstrating the benefits for Bangladeshi exporters and importers in using Indian ports over existing transhipment ports like Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang.

The delegation expressed the hope for favourable outcomes and sought comparative reports on cost, time, cargo, and facilities for exim trade from India's east coast ports versus Colombo, Singapore, Port Klang, Chattogram, Mongla and Pyra.

The Indian side urged the Bangladesh side details on commodity profiles and destination ports to facilitate the move.

The head of the Bangladeshi delegation assured that a stakeholders meeting would be held in Dhaka to review the data, analysis, and comparisons from India. A report will be submitted to the Ministry of Shipping, Bangladesh, and communicated to India through diplomatic channels.

The Bangladesh delegation discussed the possibility of starting river cruise services between Dhaka and Vishakhapatnam.

Director (Traffic), Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) A K Bansal told the Bangladesh delegates that a cruise service already exists on the India-Bangladesh Protocol riverine route and it can further be extended on coastal routes from Bangladesh to Vishakhapatnam and other ports on the east coast of India as the MoU and Protocol to the MOU for passengers and cruise on Protocol and IBP route already exists.