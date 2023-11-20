Bangladesh to work on labour rights at own pace

Says Momen

Bangladesh will work at its own pace to improve labour rights, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday.

"We cannot be like America overnight -- we will work in our own way based on our reality," he told journalists when asked for his reaction to the US's memorandum on advancing worker empowerment, rights and high labour standards globally that was announced on Friday.

The US will work to hold accountable those who threaten, intimidate and attack union leaders, labour rights defenders and labour organisations, including using tools like sanctions, trade penalties and visa restrictions, said Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, while announcing the memorandum.

"We want to be there for people like Kalpona Akter, a Bangladeshi garment worker and activist, who says that she is alive today because the US embassy advocated on her behalf," Blinken said at the briefing.

The US is Bangladesh's second largest export destination after the EU, an economic union of 27 countries. In 2022, Bangladesh's exports to the US stood at $11 billion.

Blinken's announcement of the presidential memorandum comes at a time when Bangladesh is rocked by its worst labour unrest in a decade, with tens of thousands of workers clashing with police for a Tk 23,000 minimum monthly wage, up from the Tk 8,300 set by the government five years ago.

The unrest left at least four workers dead, including three who were shot by police. Nearly 140 workers and around half a dozen union organisers were arrested over the clashes, while at least 10,000 unidentified garment workers were also charged with violence as part of the crackdown, police said.

On November 7, a government-appointed panel raised the sector's wage by 56.25 percent to Tk 12,500, Momen said.

Besides, the workers get facilities like housing, medical and maternal leave. The provisions for trade unions were also relaxed.

"The US had slavery for 250 years before abolishing it in 1862. Today, the US per capita income is $65,000 whereas it is only $2,800 in Bangladesh. If we do a comparison, our workers are much better off," he said.

Momen went on to urge international brands and retailers to raise the unit price of products, which would enable the factory owners to pay the workers' desired wages.

Asked about the possibility of dialogue with the BNP on elections, Momen said: "The Awami League is always for dialogue, but the question is with whom. We cannot hold dialogue with terrorists."

The national election will be held as per the election schedule, and there is enthusiasm everywhere for the elections.

"We want to see a free and fair election. We believe in democracy. There is only one way of changing power in a democratic process and that is by holding an election."

Asked about the safety of US Ambassador Peter Haas, who raised concerns over remarks by some grassroots AL leaders, Momen said the government believes in freedom of expression.

"We cannot stop anyone from speaking. However, if anyone does anything outrageous, we will take action."

While the government guarantees the safety and security of all diplomats, Momen advised the foreign diplomats to maintain the Vienna Convention as well.