Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:18 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:23 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Bangladesh wants to import sacrificial animals from Brazil: state minister

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:18 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 10:23 PM
Photo: PID

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu today said he requested Brazil to supply sacrificial animals to Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Azha.

Titu told reporters about the request after a meeting with visiting Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Titu said animal protein was in focus in the bilateral meeting and Brazil is an exporter of meat at very low prices.

"They talked about it. We requested them in this regard. If it is cheaper, we will look at the possibilities to import cattle," said the state minister.

Currently, Bangladesh is not importing animal protein or chicken. If Bangladesh imports these items, a study will be required in this regard, Titu said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

বান্দরবানে ব্যাংক লুটের ঘটনায় বোঝা গেছে দেশের নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা কত ভঙ্গুর: মির্জা ফখরুল

‘যখন কোনো কিছু করতে পারে না, বের করতে পারে না, তখন দোষ চাপাতে হয়। তখন জঙ্গি খুঁজে বের করে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদে ফিটনেসবিহীন গাড়ি চলতে পারবে না: আইজিপি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X