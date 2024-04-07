Bangladesh wants to import sacrificial animals from Brazil: state minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu today said he requested Brazil to supply sacrificial animals to Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Azha.

Titu told reporters about the request after a meeting with visiting Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Dhaka.

Titu said animal protein was in focus in the bilateral meeting and Brazil is an exporter of meat at very low prices.

"They talked about it. We requested them in this regard. If it is cheaper, we will look at the possibilities to import cattle," said the state minister.

Currently, Bangladesh is not importing animal protein or chicken. If Bangladesh imports these items, a study will be required in this regard, Titu said.