Bangladesh, US wrap up Tiger Shark military exercise

Drills aimed at boosting Indo-Pacific cooperation and interoperability

Bangladesh and the United States have concluded their bilateral military exercise, Tiger Shark, reaffirming their shared commitment to a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise aimed to strengthen regional security cooperation, enhance interoperability, and build mutual capacity between the armed forces of both countries.

"This joint military exercise reaffirms our commitment to a safer, stronger and more prosperous Indo-Pacific. It also symbolizes the strong US-Bangladesh partnership," said US Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Tracey Jacobson in a statement today.

Tiger Shark reflects the enduring commitment of the United States and Bangladesh to promote peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

The exercise involved personnel from the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Bangladesh Armed Forces and included integrated training in medical care, patrolling, marksmanship, swimming and diving, and close quarters combat.

In addition to tactical training, Tiger Shark features subject matter expert exchanges, joint planning sessions, and simulation exercises. These engagements help facilitate a coordinated approach to future regional challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

US Indo-Pacific Command is America's oldest and largest combatant command, overseeing US military activities across the Asia-Pacific region and working with partners to promote regional peace and stability.