Bangladesh, US look to step up cooperation on climate change

Haas, Saber Chy hold talks for around 2 hrs

US Ambassador Peter Haas and Awami League leader Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday discussed enriching and deepening the partnership between Bangladesh and the US with a focus on climate change challenges.

"They discussed climate change and the possibilities for US-Bangladesh cooperation," the US embassy spokesperson told The Daily Star in a text message after the meeting that lasted around two hours at the house of Saber Hossain, climate envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh and the US enjoy a vibrant and broad-based relationship. It was good to talk to Ambassador Haas this afternoon about further enriching and deepening this partnership with a focus on climate change challenges," Saber Hossain told this newspaper.

The meeting comes ahead of the COP-28 slated for November 30-December 12 in the United Arab Emirates. It also comes at a time when foreign countries, including the US, have expressed concerns over the ongoing political violence amid countrywide opposition blockade.

The US has been calling for free, fair, and peaceful polls, and Haas held meetings with ministers and leaders of the opposition political parties.