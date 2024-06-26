Bangladesh, US can promote peace, stability, prosperity together

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said as they continue to march forward to realise the dream of Bangabandhu's "Sonar Bangla", they anticipate a stronger partnership of the US in fulfilling Bangladesh's journey towards a smart developed country by 2041.

"Together, we can continue to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for our peoples, in our respective regions and beyond," he said.

Hasan said they appreciate the renewed commitment of bolstered Bangladesh-US bilateral relations as expressed by President Joe Biden in his letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her electoral victory this year.

He was speaking at a reception, marking the 248th Independence Day (July 4) of the United States, this evening in Dhaka.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas also spoke.

Hasan said the bilateral relationship with the US over the past five decades is a story of cooperation and mutual respect.

With the rapid growth of the economy, he said, trade between the two countries flourished.

Trade surpassed 14 billion dollars in 2022, and investment reached the 4 billion dollars mark. The US is the largest single export destination for Bangladeshi goods and a significant source of our FDI.

Hasan said the Rohingya crisis continues to loom large on them.

"Sheltering 1.3 million Rohingyas for seven years has been draining our resources and creating multi-pronged challenges," he said.

"Thankfully, the United States has been a leading partner in our humanitarian response to this crisis. We seek continued and renewed support of our international friends to bring an end to this protracted crisis," he said.

Despite being one of the least polluters, Hasan said, Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Bangladesh is pledge-bound to pursue a low carbon growth path in spite of its insignificant carbon footprint and huge development need.

"As we celebrate American Independence Day, let us also celebrate the strong people-to-people ties that bind our nations," Hasan said.

The vibrant Bangladeshi-American community has enriched the cultural tapestry of the US and contributed to the economic enhancement of both our countries, he added.

"Let us celebrate the spirit of independence and the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and the United States. Happy Independence Day to the United States of America! Long live Bangladesh-USA friendship," Hasan said.

More capable of solving problems when working together: Haas

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador Peter Haas said Bangladesh and the US are more capable of solving problems when they work together.

"Both of our countries want to look after our people and help them live peaceful, prosperous, and secure lives," he said.

On the occasion of his country's Independence Day, Haas expressed his solidarity with the people of Bangladesh in their own struggle for freedom and independence.

He said the US remains committed to the people of Bangladesh as they address their own challenges.

"During my time in Dhaka, I have always looked for areas where people from our two countries can cooperate, since we share many common interests," Haas said.

As one example of many, he said, journalists in Bangladesh share an interest with their American counterparts in media freedom and freedom of expression.

He said cyclone Remal gave them another reminder of how vulnerable parts of Bangladesh are.

"Working together to help address these vulnerabilities are key areas for partnership between our countries now and in the future," Haas mentioned.