Bangladesh, UK to strengthen collaboration on climate: adviser Rizwana

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said Bangladesh and the UK will deepen collaboration on climate change and environmental conservation.

She emphasised the need for capacity building, rainwater harvesting, and desalination initiatives to tackle the climate challenges. She also said the benefit of these initiatives should reach the people.

She also called for doubling the $100 billion loss and damage fund that rich countries has pledged to poor and vulnerable countries annually to address the growing needs.

She made the calls when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke met her at the Bangladesh Secretariat today to discuss different issues.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the ministry, was also present at that time.

During the discussion, the adviser mentioned the various unique challenges Bangladesh faces, including water salination, the Rohingya crisis, and climate migration.

Sarah Cooke reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's environmental initiatives and emphasised the importance of joint action in achieving global climate goals.

She also highlighted Britain's ongoing efforts in conserving the Sundarbans and Hakaluki Haor and underscored the importance of youth engagement and the transition to green energy.

The UK and Bangladesh will work closely together at the next COP, she added.

Their discussion also focused on bolstering bilateral cooperation in combating climate change, conserving the environment, and managing forests sustainably.

Both parties explored further collaboration opportunities, including capacity building, technology transfer, and policy development.