Bangladesh stands firm in fight against terrorism

Says foreign secy during commemorative event honouring victims

Terming the Holey Artisan Bakery attack a "brutal strike at shared humanity", Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam yesterday reiterated Bangladesh's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

He also pledged to strengthen cooperation with international partners to combat terrorism.

"We are gathered not only to remember that tragic night, but to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms," he said while paying tributes to the victims of the Holey Artisan attack at a commemorative event.

The event was held at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Antonio Alessandro in the capital's Gulshan to honour the victims of the 2016 Holey Artisan attack, marking the ninth anniversary of the country's deadliest terrorist attack that left 22 people dead, including 17 foreign nationals.

Siam said the attack was an attempt to sow fear and division within an inclusive society.

He noted that Bangladesh has since taken significant steps to enhance its counterterrorism efforts, including bringing perpetrators to justice through a special tribunal.

"Our security forces responded with courage and clarity. Two police officers gave their lives in the line of duty," the foreign secretary added.

Most of the victims were foreign nationals living in or visiting the Gulshan-Baridhara diplomatic zone.

Recalling the loss of nine Italian citizens in the attack, Ambassador Alessandro stressed the need for continued vigilance to prevent such violence. "Terrorism seeks to divide, but our friendship and partnership have only grown stronger," he said.

Luigi Vignali, director general for Italian Citizens Abroad and Migration Policies at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, echoed the sentiment. "We must never forget the brave souls who lost their lives and must remain alert against terrorism wherever it may arise."

A minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims.

US Chargé d'Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson, Japanese Ambassador Saida Shinichi, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, and representatives from Dhaka Metropolitan Police paid tributes to the victims by placing floral wreaths at a memorial plaque.

Family members of the deceased Italian, Japanese, and Bangladeshi nationals, including Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman, mother of victim Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, also paid tributes.

On July 1, 2016, five militants stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan with firearms, machetes, and grenades. They took diners hostage before killing three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian national.

The militants were killed during a rescue operation by army commandos. Two police officers and a chef of the café were also killed during the 12-hour standoff. An injured employee of the restaurant died later.

On November 27, 2019, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka convicted and sentenced the seven accused to death over the attack.

About four years later, the High Court commuted their death sentence to imprisonment until death.