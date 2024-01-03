Bangladesh stands beside Japan in its hour of need: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Bangladesh stands ready to extend all possible cooperation if required by Japan to tackle the recent devastation caused by a very tense dorado that jolted Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas of Japan on the coast of the Sea of Japan.

In a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Sheikh Hasina said she was deeply shocked to hear the news.

"As I understand, there is a risk of more earthquakes, aftershocks, and tsunamis to follow," she noted.

The prime minister also expressed her deep condolences for all the deceased and many wounded in the earthquake so far.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I express our steadfast solidarity and friendship with the people of Japan during these difficult hours."

The prime minister mentioned that Bangladesh and Japan are both prone to natural disasters.

"Our people are resilient in facing natural calamities and have always stood by each other in such crises. I believe, with your leadership, Japan will be able to manage this crisis quickly too."