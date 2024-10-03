Bangladesh to sign extradition treaties with Maldives, Qatar

Bangladesh will soon sign extradition treaties with Maldives and Qatar aimed at bringing back Bangladeshi nationals convicted in the two countries.

The decision was taken at the Council of Advisers meeting held at Chief Adviser's Office today.

"Once the extradition treaties are signed with Maldives and Qatar, we will be able to bring back Bangladeshi nationals sentenced in the two countries and they can complete their jail terms in Bangladesh," said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam after the meeting.

Briefing newsmen, he however, said that the Council of Advisers also approved, in principal, the draft of "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Maldives and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on Transfer of Prisoners'.

The agreement will remain effective for 10 years, and if both parties agree, it could be renewed for 10 more years. Once the agreement comes into effect, the convicted nationals of both counties will be able to serve their conviction terms in their respective counties.

The council also approved the draft of "Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Prisoners between the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the State of Qatar".

Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretaries Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir were present at the press briefing.