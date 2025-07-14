Bangladesh sends mangoes to South Asian leaders as diplomatic gesture

In a show of goodwill and regional diplomacy, Bangladesh has begun dispatching premium seasonal mangoes as gifts to prominent heads of state and government across South Asia.

On behalf of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, crates of Bangladeshi mangoes are being sent to the king and prime minister (PM) of Bhutan, the president and PM of India, the President and PM of Pakistan, the president, vice president, and PM of Nepal, and the president of Maldives, according to government sources.

While exact delivery dates depend on flight schedules, shipments are expected to reach their destinations in the coming days, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain is extending the gesture to the foreign ministers of these nations, as well as to chief ministers of select Indian states, including West Bengal and Tripura.