Bangladesh seeks India’s support to join BRICS: Hasan

Bangladesh has sought support from India to join BRICS under any format either as a member or a partner country, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"We've sought support from India to join BRICS under any format," he said while briefing reporters about the outcomes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's engagements in New Delhi, including her bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The Bangladesh foreign minister said India responded positively in this regard (over extending help to Bangladesh to join BRICS).

If BRICS decides to add new members or partner countries, Bangladesh wants to be associated with BRICS anyway, he said.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation with nine member states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived here yesterday on a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina had a tete-a-tete (one-to-one meeting) with Modi, led the Bangladesh delegation at a bilateral meeting, and witnessed the exchange of 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) including two shared visions and three renewed MoUs at Hyderabad House here.