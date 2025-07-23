Bangladesh, Pakistan pledge joint efforts against drugs, terrorism

Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi today said his country is working with utmost priority to combat terrorism, warning that any failure in this regard would pose a threat not just to Pakistan, but to the entire world.

"We are working to establish global peace by combating terrorism. If we fail here, it will be a threat to everyone, including Pakistan," he said.

Naqvi made the remarks during a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

During the meeting, both sides expressed commitment to working together in combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Pakistani minister said Bangladesh could benefit from Pakistan's counterterrorism experience.

Naqvi also identified narcotics as the second-biggest challenge for his country, with drugs mostly trafficked from neighbouring Afghanistan.

In response, Jahangir said narcotics are also one of Bangladesh's major challenges, with most of the drugs entering the country from neighbouring Myanmar.

"Both countries can draw on each other's experiences to fight this threat," he said.

The meeting covered a range of bilateral issues including police training, cybercrime prevention, Rohingya repatriation, enhanced trade, and visa facilitation.

Both sides discussed an almost-finalised memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allow on-arrival visas for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

The home adviser said the process was near completion.

Jahangir also briefed the delegation on the construction of a new building for the Bangladesh Embassy in Islamabad.

For now, the embassy is providing Machine-Readable Passport (MRP) services, and e-passport services will begin once the new facility is completed, he said.

On training and law-enforcing cooperation, Naqvi proposed a separate MoU between the police academies of the two countries.

Agreeing with the proposal, the home adviser highlighted Bangladesh's Sardah Police Academy as one of the subcontinent's oldest police training institutes.

Addressing the Rohingya issue, the Pakistani minister said his country is not granting the Rohingya citizenship but is issuing passports with separate codes or serial numbers to identify them as Rohingya.

The home adviser responded by saying, "On humanitarian grounds, we have sheltered 1.3 million Rohingya refugees. But for a developing country like ours, this is a major burden."

Jahangir called for Pakistan's support in ensuring the safe and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya people to Myanmar.

Earlier, the Pakistani interior minister was given a guard of honour at the home ministry.

He also conveyed condolences on behalf of the Pakistani government for the victims of the recent Air Force fighter jet crash in Dhaka's Uttara.

Naqvi invited the Bangladeshi adviser to visit Pakistan.