Bangladesh, Pakistan, China launch trilateral cooperation mechanism

Bangladesh, Pakistan and China have launched a trilateral cooperation mechanism aimed at promoting economic development and improving people's livelihoods.

The announcement came following the inaugural meeting of the Bangladesh-China-Pakistan vice foreign minister or foreign secretary-level dialogue held in China's Kunming yesterday.

The development comes amid strained Bangladesh-India relations following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5 last year, after which she fled to India.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus visited China in late March this year, during which the two countries signed one agreement on economic and technical cooperation, along with eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

Five announcements were also made covering cooperation in investment, infrastructure, and technology.

Present at the Kunming meeting were Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladesh's Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, and Pakistan's Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui.

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also joined the first phase of the meeting virtually.

While China and Pakistan released separate official statements following the meeting, Bangladesh has yet to issue any statement or comment.

During the talks, Sun Weidong said China is committed to building a "community with a shared future" with neighbouring countries.

"Bangladesh and Pakistan are both good neighbours, good friends, and good partners of China, and important partners in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," he said.

As key members of the Global South and important countries in the region, the three nations share the goals of national revitalisation and modernisation and require a peaceful and stable environment, he added.

Sun noted that trilateral cooperation among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh aligns with the shared interests of their people and can contribute to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

Following extensive exchanges of views, the three parties agreed to advance their cooperation based on principles of good-neighborliness, equality and mutual trust, openness and inclusiveness, common development, and win-win cooperation.

They also agreed to explore and implement cooperation projects in areas such as industry, trade, maritime affairs, water resources, climate change, agriculture, human resources, think tank collaboration, health, education, culture, and youth.

A working group will be formed to follow up on and implement the understandings reached during the meeting.

"The three sides emphasised that China-Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation adheres to true multilateralism and open regionalism, not directed at any third party," the statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Highlighting the shared commitment to people-centric development, Pakistan's Amna Baloch expressed the country's desire for deeper engagement between China and South Asian countries.

She conveyed Pakistan's readiness to work with both China and Bangladesh to enhance cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, digital economy, environmental protection, marine sciences, green infrastructure, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

The three sides affirmed that the trilateral partnership would be guided by openness, inclusivity, good neighbourliness, mutual respect and trust, with the goal of achieving win-win cooperation.