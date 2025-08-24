Diplomacy
Bangladesh, Pakistan agree to resolve outstanding issues

Dhaka stresses apology; Islamabad says 1971 issues already resolved
Photo: Foreign ministry

Bangladesh and Pakistan have agreed to address long-standing unresolved issues between the two countries, Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said today after a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

"We have raised all three unresolved issues, and they have presented theirs. We have agreed to resolve them to advance our bilateral relations further," Touhid told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy after the meeting.

The three unresolved issues for Bangladesh concern an official apology for the 1971 Liberation War genocide, the return of due assets, and the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis here.

"The issues accumulated over 54 years cannot be solved overnight. But we have agreed to address them over the due course of time," he added.

However, Dar insisted that the issues tied to 1971 had been settled twice before.

"The unresolved issues, including seeking apology, were first resolved in 1974 and then when President Pervez Musharraf came here in the early 2000s," Dar told the media.

He said there were historical documents available in both countries, adding, "President Pervez Musharraf, on behalf of the entire nation, sought apology. So, these issues are resolved, and as two brotherly peoples, we should go ahead, deepen our relationship and work together in bilateral and multilateral forums." 

Touhid emphasised that Bangladesh's relations with Pakistan were previously kept frosty intentionally, and the current government aims to normalise ties as part of its broader foreign policy.

During the visit, the two countries signed one agreement and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs). The agreement allows visa-free entry for holders of diplomatic and official passports. The MoUs cover the establishment of a joint working group on trade and commerce, cooperation between Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and the Associated Press of Pakistan, collaboration between the foreign service academies of both countries, and ties between the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and its Pakistani counterpart.

 

