‘Bangladesh is our valuable partner’: Kosovo’s envoy tells Prof Yunus

Reflecting on the spirit of the 'July Uprising' in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today commended the people of Kosovo for their steadfast commitment to freedom, peace and national sovereignty.

He made the remarks when Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh Lulzim Pllana, paid his maiden courtesy call on the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The chief adviser extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ambassador Pllana on his appointment and warmly welcomed him to Bangladesh.

Ambassador Pllana expressed sincere gratitude to the government and the people of Bangladesh for their unwavering support in recognising the Republic of Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state.

The ambassador recalled the contribution of Grameen Kosovo towards helping the Kosovars in rebuilding their lives after an armed conflict in the region in the late 1990s, according to the Chief Adviser's press wing.

"We consider Bangladesh as a valuable partner. And I want to convey my respect for your personal commitment as well," he said.

"Your initiative of Grameen Trust has been a great support for our nation. Bangladesh is a valuable partner for our freedom and development. I also want to thank Bangladeshi UN peacekeepers for their support and contribution in Kosovo during the post war times."

Grameen Kosovo, established in 1999, is currently the leading microcredit organisation in Kosovo, covering 219 villages and 20 municipalities in the country, with 97 per cent of its borrowers being women.

Grameen Trust of Bangladesh is the implementing organisation of the microcredit firm.

Recalling the challenging time, the Chief Adviser said it was a great experience for him.

"It was a great experience for us. When we arrived there, it was a devastated place. Men still haven't returned. There was no currency at that time. No banking system. And we started Grameen Bank there from scratch," he said.

The discussion also focused on deepening bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The chief adviser highlighted several promising sectors for enhanced collaboration, including ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, leather and leather goods, jute products, processed food and light engineering.

He encouraged greater investment from Kosovo in Bangladesh's Economic Zones.

Ambassador Pllana especially underscored the importance of fostering stronger ties between the business communities of both countries and advocated for increased collaboration between chambers of commerce and industry as a means to stimulate mutual trade and investment.

Highlighting the scope for greater people-to-people connectivity, the chief adviser urged the ambassador to facilitate the recruitment of more Bangladeshi workers across various sectors in Kosovo.

He also proposed increasing the enrolment of Bangladeshi students in Kosovan universities, including through the provision of scholarships, fellowships and academic grants.