Bangladesh offers amazing investment opportunities, FM tells German envoy

Germany's Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster has lauded the spectacular socio-economic development of Bangladesh over the last decade.

During his meeting with newly appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud Thursday, the ambassador said he has been actively connecting with the strong and vibrant modern socioeconomic reality of Bangladesh and highly praised initiatives taken by the government in strongly projecting achievements of the "new Bangladesh" in Germany.

The foreign minister thanked the ambassador and added that the Bangladesh is offering amazing investment opportunities facilitated through Special Economic Zones and Hi-Tech and Software Technology Parks across the country.

The envoy congratulated Hasan on his appointment as the foreign minister and handed over a felicitation message from the German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock addressed to the foreign minister.

The German envoy also handed over the hard copy of the congratulatory message from the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The foreign minister termed the relations between the two nations as historic and stated that today's vibrant Bangladesh-Germany relations have its roots in Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.

Hasan Mahmud also recalled the remarkable support rendered by Germany and its nationals in adopting numerous war babies and lauded German medical support to a number of injured freedom fighters after independence.

The German ambassador thanked the foreign minister for his recollection and reaffirmed the amity between the people of the two nations since 1972.

The FM and the German ambassador expressed satisfaction over cooperation between the two countries in international fora, including in the UN.

The foreign minister and the German ambassador also shared their views on wars and conflicts in different parts of the world, including in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Red Sea and their resultant negative impacts on the economies of the two countries.