Bangladesh now globally recognised

Indian envoy Pranay Verma tells seminar

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma yesterday reiterated that India will continue to support Bangladesh to fulfill the shared vision of peace and prosperity.

Over last five decades, Bangladesh came across ups and downs, but its achievements today have been globally recognised, Verma said at a seminar marking 52 years of India's recognition to Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.

Asiatic Society of Bangladesh orgaised the event at Jatiya Natyashala of Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka.

Verma said, "We stood by Bangladesh in its struggle for liberation and today we stand ready to continue our support to the people of Bangladesh in realising their vision of stable, prosperous and progressive nation."

"We are working to fulfill our shared vision of peace and prosperity. The opportunities are endless," he said.

Verma also said Bangladesh's independence changed both the political and psychological map of South Asia region, proving that the common bond of civilisations and culture fundamentally connect the people.

Bangladesh's liberation struggle also brought out the inevitability of victory of truth and justice over brutality and injustice, he said.

"Our soldiers shed blood fighting alongside the freedom fighters of Bangladesh… our bond will always stay strong."

Speaking at the event, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan expressed deep gratitude to India for its support to Bangladesh during Liberation War in 1971.

"Our relations will remain strong forever," he said.

Responding to a query, Kamal said killings on the borders have declined as both India and Bangladesh are continuing to engage in regular dialogues.