Bangladesh, Malaysia pledge to deepen strategic partnership during Yunus–Anwar meeting

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya today, reaffirming their commitment to transform bilateral ties into a deeper, future-oriented strategic partnership.

The leaders began with a one-on-one meeting, followed by a restricted session with senior officials, before leading delegation-level talks covering trade, investment, migration, energy cooperation, the blue economy, education, and cultural exchange.

"Our two countries share a deep bond rooted in history, religion, and cultural empathy. Malaysia is a unique partner of Bangladesh, particularly in human resources, trade, and people-to-people contacts," Yunus said at the start of the talks.

The Malaysian PM described the chief adviser as "a friend of Malaysia" and praised his leadership of Bangladesh's interim government.

He emphasised boosting trade and expanding cooperation on migrant worker welfare, education, and resolving the Rohingya crisis.

During their private meeting, the chief adviser thanked Malaysia for facilitating the entry of nearly 8,000 stranded Bangladeshi workers under a simplified protocol and for introducing multiple-entry visas, enabling workers to return home in emergencies without jeopardising their jobs.

Both sides highlighted the importance of transparent and fair recruitment to reduce costs and safeguard worker welfare.

At the delegation talks, Adviser on Law, Justice and Overseas Employment Asif Nazrul urged Malaysia to recruit more skilled Bangladeshi professionals, including doctors and engineers, through a government-to-government framework.

He noted Bangladesh's state-run BOESL agency is capable of managing recruitment for Malaysian companies and called for opportunities for security guards and carers, as well as regularisation of undocumented workers.

Malaysian officials confirmed Bangladeshi workers will receive the same social security benefits as Malaysians and can lodge complaints in Bengali.

Bangladesh also requested "graduate pass" visas for its approximately 10,000 students in Malaysian universities.

The leaders discussed Bangladesh's ambition to deepen engagement with ASEAN, including its bid for Sectoral Dialogue Partner status, seeking Malaysia's support during its upcoming ASEAN chairmanship.

The chief adviser invited Malaysia to participate in the forthcoming conference on the Rohingya crisis in Cox's Bazar and the UN-led international conference in New York this September, expressing gratitude for Malaysia's consistent support for the Rohingya people.

On economic cooperation, both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations on a Bangladesh–Malaysia Free Trade Agreement, strengthen investment through Special Economic Zones, and operationalise the Malaysia–Bangladesh Joint Business Council.

Highlighting a growing trade imbalance, Bangladesh sought greater Malaysian market access for Bangladeshi products including medicines, batteries, footwear, ceramics, and jute.

It also sought Malaysia's support in developing its Blue Economy and Halal industry, proposing a Halal Economic Zone near Dhaka and expressing interest in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Both countries welcomed a new MoU on LNG supply and energy cooperation and agreed to explore renewable energy partnerships.

They also discussed collaboration in defence, culture, and tourism.

Anwar praised Rabindranath Tagore and proposed a cultural conference on prominent Asian writers and thinkers.

Yunus received a red-carpet welcome with a guard of honour upon arrival at the Malaysian Prime Minister's office.

Following the talks, Anwar hosted a luncheon in honour of Yunus at the official residence.

Bangladesh's delegation included Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam.

Yunus is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia from August 11 to 13.