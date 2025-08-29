Bangladesh, India must reset ties through honest dialogue: Foreign policy expert

Sreeradha Datta urges both nations to move beyond 'historical baggage'

Bangladesh and India must engage in "honest and frank conversations" focused on specific national interests rather than being held back by historical baggage, Indian foreign policy expert Sreeradha Datta said today.

Speaking at the Bengal Delta Conference 2025 -- organised by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (DAIRA) at Hotel InterContinental -- Datta stressed that South Asia remains the least integrated region in the world, and its economic potential can only be realised if Dhaka and New Delhi work together.

"Once elections take place, India and Bangladesh will reset ties," said Datta, professor of International Affairs at O.P. Jindal Global University and Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.

Bangladesh-India ties have been under strain following the fall of the Awami League regime and Sheikh Hasina fleeing to India. Against this backdrop, Datta argued that both countries now have an opportunity to "reset" their relationship.

"It was always about 'what I want' and 'what you want', never about mutual reciprocity," she said, adding that a genuine conversation between the two neighbours has been missing for the last five decades.

Calling Bangladesh "an extremely important neighbour" to India, Datta said the current moment presents a chance for both sides to rebuild ties on a more balanced footing.

Looking beyond political transitions, Datta noted that India's engagement with Bangladesh has historically been shaped by "regime compatibility."

The South Asia specialist further urged both nations to draw lessons from history:

"The Liberation War should remain the base for the present. The lesson is to trust each other, because trust deficit is a double-edged sword."

She said that cooperation will only be possible if both countries place their national interests at the centre of engagement. "Two countries can work together only when both of them are keeping their national interests in place."