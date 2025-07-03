Bangladesh important partner of Japan in Asia: JICA top official tells CA

Executive Senior Vice President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Miyazaki Katsura said Bangladesh remains one of Japan's most important partners in Asia and reaffirmed Japan's continued support for Bangladesh's development journey.

"We deeply mourn the lives lost and those injured in July [uprising]," she told Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today during a meeting at State Guest House Jamuna.

The chief adviser urged Japan to further strengthen its cooperation with Bangladesh in areas such as investment, fisheries, Rohingya humanitarian response and youth development, including education and sports.

"Japan has always been a trusted friend. I recently visited your country and I was deeply touched by the warmth and hospitality extended to me and my delegation," he said.

During the meeting, the chief adviser highlighted the importance of the Matarbari project, describing it as the "most important region for our country's future".

He emphasised Bangladesh's maritime potential.

"When I spoke with the JICA president in Japan, I told him that we wanted to become a sea-based economy," he added.

Yunus also requested Japan to increase scholarships for Bangladeshi young people to study in Japan, as well as expand opportunities for employment.

"Many young people can go to Japan for work too. The issue is language. We proposed that Japanese teachers come here or offer distance learning so our people can learn Japanese language and workplace etiquette," he said.

The chief adviser also raised concerns about the situation of Rohingya refugees.

"It is a sad situation. Thousands of young people are growing up in camps with no hope. They are becoming frustrated and angry." he said.

Miyazaki said JICA is focusing on supporting reforms in Bangladesh's judiciary, public administration, local government and health sector as the country prepares for its graduation from LDC status in 2026.

She added JICA has taken up a Bangladesh-focused project in an effort to introduce advanced ICT human resource training in collaboration with local governments, companies and universities in both countries.

On youth development, the chief adviser highlighted Bangladesh's success in women's sports. "Our girls are winning everywhere. Yesterday they won another match and reached the final. We are increasing hostel facilities but need help for their health and training as well," he said.

Miyazaki responded positively, stating that Japan is already sending volunteers for schooling projects in many countries and will consider further cooperation in women's sports.

During the meeting, the chief adviser thanked Japan for signing the recent Loan and Grant Agreements worth over USD 1 billion for economic reforms, railway construction, and human resource development, and requested an increase in Japan's annual ODA threshold from 300 billion to 450 billion JPY to implement more development projects.

"Bangladesh will always remember Japan's friendship and contributions," Yunus said.