Bangladesh highlights its contribution to UN peacekeeping

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith has portrayed Bangladesh's contribution to UN Peacekeeping and peacebuilding as their sacred responsibility.

Welcoming a US Army War College delegation at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN on Friday, the Permanent Representative focused on the work, priorities, and contribution of the Permanent Mission as well as Bangladesh.

He highlighted the foreign policy dictum of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the main source of Bangladesh's activeness and contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The envoy also highlighted issues such as LDC graduation, SDG attainment, climate change, Rohingya, and so on.

He particularly mentioned Bangladesh's leadership in women's empowerment and development as well as advancing the Women's Peace and Security agenda under the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The US Army War College delegation of 23 members visited the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations.

The US Army War College has been visiting the Bangladesh Mission every year in recent times to learn about the Mission's work and priorities.

This partnership between the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh and the US Army War College comes as recognition of Bangladesh's remarkable contribution to UN peace operations and the reputation and professionalism of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, said the Bangladesh Mission.