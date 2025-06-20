Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi hosts belated Independence Day celebration

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi marked the belated celebration of its Independence Day (March 26) at the Taj Palace Hotel yesterday.

The event, which was deferred due to several factors, including the arrival and credential presentation of the new High Commissioner to India, and the observance of the holy month of Ramadan, drew hundreds of guests, including ambassadors, high commissioners, senior diplomats, government officials, scholars, civil society members, and media professionals.

Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, attended as the guest of honour.

In his address, he highlighted the enduring strength of India-Bangladesh ties, calling them "forged through shared experiences and sacrifices" and a "foundation for a partnership that is both resilient and forward-looking."

He noted that the bilateral relationship between the countries – spanning trade, connectivity, energy, security, and cultural exchanges – is comprehensive, and emphasised its importance for regional peace and prosperity.

"India will continue to support the people of Bangladesh for a mutually beneficial and friendly relationship," he affirmed.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah underscored the importance of forward-thinking cooperation. "We celebrate this evening not just to remember the past, but to reflect on the future – as neighbours and partners in progress," he said.

Calling for a reimagination of regional partnerships, he cited the recent transmission of 40 MW of Nepalese hydropower to Bangladesh via India as an example of sub-regional synergy. As current chair of BIMSTEC, Bangladesh, he said, remains committed to revitalising regional cooperation.

The celebration also featured a cultural showcase of traditional Bangladeshi Jamdani sarees and a specially curated menu by chefs flown in from Dhaka's renowned Fakhruddin Catering, including the iconic Dhakaiya Kacchi Biriyani.