Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi celebrates Victory Day

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi today celebrated Victory Day with due solemnity and fervour.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, started the daylong programme in the morning by hoisting the national flag at the High Commission premises and placing floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A discussion programme was organised at the High Commission as part of the celebration of the Victory Day.

The messages issued by the president, prime minister, foreign minister and state minister for foreign affairs were read out by the mission officials. A documentary on the Liberation War of Bangladesh was also screened at the event.

In his speech, the high commissioner recalled Bangabandhu's dynamic leadership and the unparalleled bravery of the heroic freedom fighters in the various bloody struggles that took place on the way to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state.

He also shed light on Bangladesh's social and economic progress made over the last decade-and-a-half under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Officials and employees from the Bangladesh High Commission and expatriate Bangladeshis were present at the event.

As December 16 falls on a weekend this year, a special reception will be organised on December 18 at the High Commission premises on the occasion of Victory Day.